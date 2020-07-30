'It's there to protect the community:' FPC, chief to discuss directive calling for no more tear gas

Milwaukee Polie Chief Alfonso Morales will once again face the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Thursday evening, July 30, marking the first time the two sides will meet since the FPC handed down 11 directives that, if incomplete, could cost the chief his job.

The FPC and the chief will discuss potentially ending the use of tear gas by MPD, as well as other standard operating procedures within the department.

"There's no reason to put the pressure on the chief of police in the city of milwaukee," said Franklyn Gimbel, Morales' attorney.

But the pressure is on. Chief Morales is fighting for his job -- a fight his attorney says was unfair from the start.

"They come out on a night in a meeting they do not allow his lawyer to attend and read a multi-page document," said Gimbel.

On July 20, the FPC handed down the 11 directives with strict deadlines. There was no public discussion prior to or at the end of their meeting on the reasoning for each directive. Morales' attorney said they were denied any extensions -- but plan to comply.

Franklyn Gimbel

"He will have all of the directives answered with proper documentation," said Gimbel.

During Thursday's meeting, the FPC's Policies and Standards Committee will discuss several amendments aimed at making the chief more responsive to the FPC. The first is directing the chief to comply with all requests from the FPC within seven days, and an amendment on open records. The chief will be directed to create a policy for his department to comply to any records requests made by a member of the FPC under any circumstance.

There are some that agree with the directives, saying they promote overdue transparency. However, there are others who disagree.

The FPC will also discuss a directive calling for the end of tear gas use by the department. Over 100 police departments across the state have pulled out of responding to the Democratic National Convention over concerns it wont be used.

During a Wednesday night interview with FOX6 News, the chief said getting rid of tear gas is a mistake.

Milwaukee Polie Chief Alfonso Morales

"We have to discuss that because there is a reason we call it less lethal," said Morales. "It's there to protect the community and the officers."

During his wednesday night interview with fox6 he`s says the dedication of his officers and staff are motivating him to stay in the fight.

"I have to be able to look at myself in the mirror, and I have to be able to do the right thing, whether it means my job or not," said Morales.

The mayor is the only person that can overrule a directive. Mayor Barrett's office issued this statement Thursday evening:

"Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission is an unusually powerful civilian body. The commission's oversight of the Fire Department and the Police Departments is intended, through state law, to insulate the departments from political influence that might exist if directly overseen by elected legislative or executive officials.""The Mayor expects that the Milwaukee Police Department will secure adequate protection for the Democratic National Convention.""The Mayor Barrett is on record saying given the ethical concerns, Mr. DeVougas should no longer serve in his position. The power to terminate him as a commissioner lies with the Common Council, not with the Mayor."