'It's going to be positive:' RNC watch party held in Waukesha

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Waukesha on Thursday night, Aug. 27 for a Republican National Convention watch party. President Trump formally accepted his party's nomination for his re-election and delivered the RNC's closing remarks on Thursday night.

Those in attendance at the event -- which began around 6 p.m. -- said they are excited for four more years of President Trump's leadership.

"We've been very excited all week with the convention and all the various speakers, just trying to get the message out to folks," said Terry Dietrich, Waukesha County Republican Party chairman. "This is a law and order president. This is a president that made promises and kept promises. This is a president who acts, not talks."

Volunteers from across the state organized the drive-up event. Guests sat six feet apart in chairs, wore masks and cheered during the pre-recorded videos leading up to Thursday's RNC coverage.

Supporters also said they are ready for the president to bring more positivity to the country.

"It's going to be positive because he is a positive person. He isn't negative," said Rita Pincsak, who was at the watch party.

A statewide rally was also held Thursday, hosted via Zoom by former Congressman Sean Duffy.