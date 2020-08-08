'It’s been hard:' 2 years later, family of murdered Milwaukee woman waits for answers

Family members of a woman killed on Milwaukee's north side two years ago spent Saturday evening commemorating her life -- and asking that police and the public help them to find closure.

Two young children have been without their mother, Courtney Jones, for two years.

"I miss about her when she always plays with me," said Dezire Green, Jones' daughter.

The 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed on Aug. 8, 2018. No one has been charged in her death.

"I got a phone call from one of my friends telling me to go check on my sister. I asked what was going on and she said there was a Facebook video of my sister laying in the middle of the street at 35th and Clarke," Cortisha Triblett, Jones' sister, said.

Courtney Jones

Jones' family held a vigil to remember her life on Aug. 8. After all this time, they still wonder why she was killed -- saying a prayer and hoping for closure.

“I just don’t understand why they ain’t found who did it," George Griffin, Jones' uncle, said.

The family said they have been getting fewer and fewer updates from police since her death.

“We learned two or three days ago that the detective that was working my sister’s case retired and never gave us word," Triblett said. "It’s been hard for her kids.”

Scene of fatal shooting near 35th and Clarke (Aug. 8, 2018)

The frustration among those at the vigil runs deep. They said they are not getting a lot of information from Milwaukee police, and are worried that the case will run cold.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police, but has not heard back.

If you have any information about who killed Jones, call Milwaukee police. To leave an anonymous tip, call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.