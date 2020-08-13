'It's amazing:' Final weekend of Wisconsin State Fair Food Drive-Thru underway

It is the final weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair Food Drive-Thru, and with the 2020 fair canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders said people have really enjoyed the taste of the action.

"Getting that joy of having that little bit of the fair is just so great. People have been coming out in droves," said Tess Kerksen, public relations manager for the fair. "They are just so grateful. It's amazing to talk to all our fairgoers who come through, and they're just so grateful to have something to do related to the fair."

The drive-thru, which reopened on Thursday, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15. On Sunday, Aug. 16 it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the fair food favorites available at the drive-thru include giant tacos, hot Wisconsin cheese, barbeque pulled pork sandwiches and, of course, cream puffs.

CLICK HERE for more details about the drive-thru.