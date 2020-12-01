It’s a tradition that many families have been taking part in since the 1990’s

For 25 years, Pewaukee has been home to Wisconsin’s largest and most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event. Brian is getting a preview of this year’s show that’s sure to spread some joy this holiday season.

About The Country Christmas Trail (website)

Nestled in the heart of Southeastern Wisconsin is a holiday destination steeped in festive tradition. Each year, The Ingleside Hotel (formerly Country Springs Hotel) is transformed into a winter wonderland called Country Christmas. Admission to Wisconsin’s largest drive through Christmas lights display includes a trip through the Country Christmas Trail and entrance to two buildings located at the end of the trail, Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem.