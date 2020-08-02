'It is terrible:' Vandals damaged several headstones at Racine's Mound Cemetery

article

An investigation is underway after another bout of vandalism at Mound Cemetery near West Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Racine.

Photos shared on social media show the damage to several headstones.

Racine Parks and Rec officials said it appears to have happened sometime Thursday night, July 30 into Friday morning, July 31, sharing this message on Facebook:

"It’s terrible when the final resting place of people in our community is damaged. Vandals snuck into Mound Cemetery last night, knocking over headstones and monuments, many which have been in the cemetery for nearly a century, and one of an infant. One headstone was smashed in the road and destroyed. To replace and repair the headstones and monuments is heartbreaking and costly. Please share!

If you have any information on the individuals that took part in this vandalism, please contact the City of Racine Police Department."

FOX6's cameras captured similar vandalism at the cemetery back in 2014.