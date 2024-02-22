Israel-Hamas war survivors share their stories

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, and nearly 140 days later, survivors shared their stories in southeast Wisconsin.

As brutal attacks continue in Gaza, Wisconsin residents are still reeling from the tragedy thousands of miles away.

Thursday night, Feb. 22, four Israeli survivors shared their stories at the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay about the Oct. 7 attacks. The event, Heroes of Light, is nationwide and funded by a partnership between Jewish Community Centers and the Israeli government.

"There is a huge difference between surviving something you've been pulled into when your adrenaline gets going and living a life afterwards knowing what could have been," said David Bar, a survivor.

The widespread attack in southern Israel killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with around 250 people taken as hostages, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas.

"They started to shoot their rockets," said Galit Mutzafri, a survivor. "It was a very big mess, everybody was starting to scream."

JCC President Mark Shapiro said survivor stories need to be heard.

"These four heroes, these four amazing people are here to tell a story both to make sure the lives of the people who were murdered and slaughtered are not forgotten, but also to spread the word that says we just want to live our lives in peace," Shapiro said.

The group will head to Louisville next.

Those interested in contributing to the Israel Emergency Fund can visit the Milwaukee Jewish Federation's website.