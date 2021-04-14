Is it time to ditch the skinny jeans? Fashion expert weighs in
When it comes to denim, trends are always changing. So is it time to ditch the skinny jeans? Gen Z sure seems to think so. Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.
5 Modern Ways to Wear Skinny Jeans
1. Boyfriend Blazer: Old Navy, $38
2. Relaxed Shirt: $50, American Eagle Outfitters
3. Trench-Style Coat or Cardigan: $50, Forever 21
4. Tuck It In: $15, Target
5. Shacket/Shirt Jacket: $35, H&M
Plus, the perfect Skinny Jeans:
$50, H&M