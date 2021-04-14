Is it time to ditch the skinny jeans? Fashion expert weighs in

When it comes to denim, trends are always changing. So is it time to ditch the skinny jeans? Gen Z sure seems to think so. Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.

5 Modern Ways to Wear Skinny Jeans

1. Boyfriend Blazer: Old Navy, $38

2. Relaxed Shirt: $50, American Eagle Outfitters

3. Trench-Style Coat or Cardigan: $50, Forever 21

4. Tuck It In: $15, Target

5. Shacket/Shirt Jacket: $35, H&M

Plus, the perfect Skinny Jeans:

$50, H&M

