Iron Hog Saloon fire, highway shut down: sheriff

article

A fire at Iron Hog Saloon in the town of Port Washington shut down County Highway LL on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, personnel responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m. As of 3 p.m., the fire was still active and being tended to.

The highway was closed between Lake Drive and County Highway A. It was expected to be closed for two hours.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Twelve other agencies assisted at the scene; assistance from a 13th was requested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.