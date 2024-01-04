Iowa school shooting: 'Multiple gunshot victims' found at school, sheriff says

A shooting at an Iowa high school left multiple people injured, though the extent of their injuries is unclear, officials said.

The shooting took place around 7:40 a.m. Thursday at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. There is no further threat to the public, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a morning press briefing. He could not say exactly how many people were shot and hurt, nor whether anyone was killed.

"The community is safe," Infante said. "School didn’t start yet luckily, so there were very few students and faculty in the building."

Emergency crews respond to the Perry High School shooting (ThePerryNews.com via Storyful)

Infante said there will be another briefing Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office told FOX News earlier that they were investigating an active shooter, but they could not comment on social media reports that the shooter took their own life.

Emergency crews respond to the Perry High School shooting (ThePerryNews.com via Storyful)

An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school.

"There are a bunch of speculative numbers floating around," said Dirk Cavanaugh, Perry’s mayor. "We have no confirmed numbers of who was involved yet."

It's the students' first day back at school following winter break.

A shooting has been reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. (Via FOX)

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

"I just want to know that he’s safe and OK," Jolliff said. "They won’t tell me nothing."

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run. "It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life," he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice at 8:37 a.m. — she had just looked at her watch — when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

"We all just jumped," Kares said. "My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran."

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, "Get out! Get out!" She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

"At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son," she said.

Map of Perry, Iowa

Perry High School is part of the Perry Community School District and serves about 1,785 students, according to its website. The high school is located about 35 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Perry School Board President Linda Andorf provided the following statement to LiveNow from FOX: "We need to put a stop to all of this stupid behavior because our children are being subject to things they should not be subjected to. We need to be able to learn how to solve problems without violence."

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was scheduled to host a campaign rally at a restaurant in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday. The Iowa caucuses, the first major hurdle for US presidential campaigns, are less than two weeks away.

Perry High School map

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.