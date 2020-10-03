Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway for missing man found dead in Racine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Racine
RACINE, Wis. - A death investigation is being conducted after a missing man from Mount Pleasant was found dead near the shoreline of the Racine Zoo Beach on Friday, Oct. 2. 

Police say 18-year-old Casey Shaw was reported missing on Sept. 22. Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, attempted to locate Shaw over the last 10 days. A person walking their dog along the beach Friday spotted a body, later identified as Shaw. 

Due to the location of the recovered body, the death investigation is being conducted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Mount Pleasant police said.

If you have any information on the death of Casey Shaw, you're asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff's Office at 262-886-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

