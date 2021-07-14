Search underway in Oconomowoc for missing man
A search is underway in Oconomowoc for a missing man.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A search is underway in Oconomowoc for a missing man. The man was reported missing by a family member.
At this time, authorities are searching a heavily wooded area and cornfields near Atkins Olson Memorial Park.
There is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story.
