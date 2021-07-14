Expand / Collapse search

Search underway in Oconomowoc for missing man

A search is underway in Oconomowoc for a missing man.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A search is underway in Oconomowoc for a missing man. The man was reported missing by a family member. 

At this time, authorities are searching a heavily wooded area and cornfields near Atkins Olson Memorial Park.

There is no danger to the public. 

This is a developing story. 

