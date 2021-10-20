Interferon does not help hospitalized COVID-19 patients, NIH study finds
LOS ANGELES - A recent National Institutes of Health trial highlights the failure of a COVID-19 treatment known as interferon beta-1a, a medicine with both antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, often used in its injected form to treat diseases like multiple sclerosis.
A separate small study published in July made the drug a potentially hopeful candidate to treat COVID-19 but the NIH study published on Monday found that interferon did not benefit outcomes of hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
NIH scientists said Interferon beta-1a has a similar cellular structure as a naturally occurring protein called interferon beta, which is produced by infected cells to help the body’s immune system.
But researchers found that the use of interferon beta-1a was "not associated with a clinical benefit."
"Laboratory studies have shown that the normal type 1 interferon response is suppressed after infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," researchers said.
The antiviral drug remdesivir was used as an active control in the study. Researchers noted that interferon beta-1a played no role in speeding up the recovery process for hospitalized COVID-19 patients compared with remdesivir.
"The primary outcome, time to recovery, was the same — a median of 5 days — for participants receiving interferon beta-1a plus remdesivir as for those receiving remdesivir alone," researchers wrote.