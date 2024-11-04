Inmate death at Kenosha County Jail; death not suspicious, officials say

article

The Brief An inmate died at the Kenosha County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 3. The deceased inmate was a 38-year-old man from Illinois. Preliminary investigations suggest the death is not suspicious and did not involve any use of force by correctional staff.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department revealed on Monday, Nov. 4 that an inmate died in the Kenosha County Jail on Sunday.

The deceased inmate was a 38-year-old man from Illinois who had been in the Kenosha County Jail since October 12, 2024. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A news release says preliminary investigations suggest the death is not suspicious and did not involve any use of force by correctional staff.

Case details

It was around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 that a Correctional Officer at the Kenosha County Jail Pretrial Facility discovered the inmate unresponsive but still breathing in his cell. Medical staff were immediately called to assist, but upon their arrival, the inmate was no longer breathing and remained unresponsive.

Jail staff initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and requested additional medical assistance from the Kenosha Fire Department.

Despite the ongoing life-saving efforts, which continued until approximately 2:20 a.m., the inmate was pronounced deceased.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been assigned to lead the investigation under an agreement between the two agencies.