Injured dog on road, Racine County sergeant comes to the rescue

Published  December 7, 2024 7:34am CST
"Tato" the dog (Courtesy: RCSO)

The Brief

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A sergeant with the Racine County Sheriff's Office came to the rescue of an injured dog in the middle of the road on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:30 p.m., the sergeant was driving on Washington Avenue near N. Raynor Road when he saw what appeared to be a dead dog in the middle of the road.

The sergeant spun his vehicle around, turned on the emergency lights, and walked out into the road to attend to the dog.

Dog rescue in Racine County

A sergeant with the Racine County Sheriff's Office rescued a dog lying in the middle of the road, and took him to the veterinarian.

To the sergeant’s surprise, the dog was still alive – Tato, a two-year-old Gorgi/Blue Healer mix.

The sergeant personally drove Tato to the Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center (WVRC) in Somers.

Tato received excellent medical care from the caring professionals at WVRC that ensured Tato’s injuries were not life-threatening. However, he has a long road to a full recovery.

The owners of the injured dog were notified, and they are all now happily reunited.

Tato’s family is asking for any help through a GoFundMe page.

