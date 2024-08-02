Expand / Collapse search

IndyCar Series returning to Milwaukee Mile

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 2, 2024 8:02am CDT
INDYCAR returns to Milwaukee for 1st time since 2015

Will Power, a driver for Team Penske, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details. 

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, August 30 – Gates open at 1:30pm | NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone Practice Rounds

Saturday, August 31 – Gates open at 10am | INDY NXT by Firestone Race and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race 1 starts at 5pm CT

Sunday, September 1 – Gates open at 10am | NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race 2 starts at 1:30pm CT 