IndyCar Series returning to Milwaukee Mile
INDYCAR returns to Milwaukee for the first time since 2015!
Will Power, a driver for Team Penske, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Weekend Schedule:
Friday, August 30 – Gates open at 1:30pm | NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone Practice Rounds
Saturday, August 31 – Gates open at 10am | INDY NXT by Firestone Race and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race 1 starts at 5pm CT
Sunday, September 1 – Gates open at 10am | NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race 2 starts at 1:30pm CT