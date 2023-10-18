Indiana police K-9 choked, Kenosha man arrested

article

A Kenosha man was arrested after police in Indiana say he choked a K-9 officer during a Sunday, Oct. 15 arrest.

In a Facebook post, the Crown Point Police Department identified the man as 32-year-old Tyler Pollard. Police said he was initially stopped for speeding, though it took him almost a mile to fully pull over. Once stopped, police said he initially refused to get out.

After warning Pollard that a K-9 would be released if he did not comply, police said he still refused to get out and K-9 Jack was deployed. Police said Pollard proceeded to gouge the dog's eyes and choke the dog, leaving K-9 Jack "briefly incapacitated." An officer than tased Pollard, removed him from the vehicle and arrested him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The K-9 received veterinary care and was given a clean bill of health Monday. Officers were also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Pollard faces several charges, including resisting law enforcement, striking/interfering with a law enforcement animal and operating while intoxicated. Police also cited Pollard for speeding – driving 86 mph in a 45 mph zone – and for having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.