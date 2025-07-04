Independence Day festivities in Wauwatosa; parade held for 90+ years

Happy Fourth of July! Parades are being held across southeastern Wisconsin – and this year's parade in Wauwatosa is a big one! Alexander Bearden, parade chair, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the parade that has been going on for more than 90 years.

The parade kicked off at 9 am. Over 80 units left the staging area near Swan Blvd (92nd Street). The parade then moved east on North Avenue, ending near 80th Street.

