Independence Day festivities in Wauwatosa; parade held for 90+ years

Published  July 4, 2025 8:54am CDT
Wauwatosa Independence Day Parade

Alexander Bearden, parade chair, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tells us about the parade.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Happy Fourth of July! Parades are being held across southeastern Wisconsin – and this year's parade in Wauwatosa is a big one! Alexander Bearden, parade chair, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the parade that has been going on for more than 90 years. 

The parade kicked off at 9 am. Over 80 units left the staging area near Swan Blvd (92nd Street). The parade then moved east on North Avenue, ending near 80th Street.

Family activities at Hart Park

Bob Brunow, commission chair, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about the new afternoon family activities at Hart Park.

Wauwatosa parade sensory zone

Commission member Joseph Marklouf joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the sensory zone and other sites along the parade for disabled citizens.

4th of July in Wauwatosa

Mayor Dennis McBride joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about today's tradition.

Wauwatosa parade gets underway

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride joins FOX6 WakeUp as the parade gets underway.


 

