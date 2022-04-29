Inaugural Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition at Pettit National Ice Center

Get ready for a weekend of drone racing at the Petit National Ice Center
Brian is on the ice with a few students from Milwaukee Montessori School who are ready to show off their flying skills.
If you're into watching fast flying objects race around a course, the Inaugural Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition may be the perfect event for you to check out. Brian is at Pettit National Ice Center with a preview of this weekend's events from the world's largest drone racing league.
This weekend 50 top drone pilots from around the U.S. will be in town at the Inaugural Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition
Brian is getting a look at one of the drones that can travel from zero to one hundred miles per hour in just one second.
Drone racing is coming to the Pettit National Ice Center and it’s Wisconsin’s first indoor drone racing competition
Brian is getting a crash course in drone flying with one of the local pilots participating in this weekend’s event.
