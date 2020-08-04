In response to FPC directive, MPD releases video detailing use of tear gas during 6 'civil disturbances'

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday evening, Aug. 4 released a video in response to a directive from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission "to provide a full, public, and accurate explanation of the use of tear gas and large volumes of oleorsein capsicum spray during peaceful disturbances and the situations that warrant those tactics." The directive had a Tuesday deadline.

MPD released this statement, along with the video:

"In response to Directive #1(f.), the Milwaukee Police Department is providing a “full, public and accurate explanation” of the use of chemical irritants during recent civil disturbances."

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 910 – Civil Disturbance and Crowd Management was approved by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission on March 5, 2020. This SOP defines a civil disturbance as an unlawful assembly that constitutes a breach of the peace or any assembly of persons where there is potential of imminent danger of collective violence, destruction of property, or other unlawful acts. These are typically, but not always, spontaneous occurrences requiring the emergency mobilization of police forces and related emergency services."

"Over the course of the past several months, there have been at least 100 protests in the City of Milwaukee; however, there have been 6 instances when members of the Milwaukee Police Department have had to use chemical irritants to disperse unruly crowds."

Earlier Tuesday, from the Democratic National Convention, to the directives due, Chief Morales spoke out about challenges he's facing.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission said the 11 directives were handed down in an effort to increase accountabilty and transparency.

The chief says the work to gather data and meet deadlines hasn't been easy.

"We are under scrutiny and under attack that I felt the need to obtain an attorney, Frank Gimbel, to help us during these times," said Morales.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Attorney Frank Gimbel

Chief Morales was joined by Gimble Tuesday as he addressed the 11 directives.

"It is consuming on my executive staff and some of my other staff," said Morales. "It's pushing us offline to do what, as I would say, to deal with some of the issues that are going on in the city of Milwaukee."

Morales was ordered to fulfill the FPC'S directives, or he could lose his job.

A section of the first directive orders Morales to "provide a full, public and accurate explanation of the use of teargas and OC spray during peaceful civil disturbances and the situations that warrant those tactics" -- due Tuesday.

"We responded to directives as of last week," said Morales. "We had within seven days of the directives to hand over certain items which we have, to date, complied."

Morales said the department is also focused on preparing the DNC in Milwaukee.

"The DNC, we're still under the national spotlight," said Morales. "We have to prepare the security for that. We're going to continue. That changes on a regular basis depending on who's coming and who doesn't come."

Morales said the department is working on the best way to secure the convention.

"We're still going to have potential protests that come from it that need to be monitored," said Morales.

The FPC is next scheduled to meet on Thursday.