In-Bounds Training Center offers a variety of indoor sports leagues, classes, camps and more! Brian is in Glendale seeing how they making sure that guests and athletes are staying safe during the pandemic.

About In-Bounds Training Center (website)

The primary objective of In-Bounds Training Center is to help improve our member’s overall quality of life. Through positive instruction, exercise and friendly competition, family members will be afforded the opportunity to enhance various aspects of their life. In-Bounds offers a full range of programs designed for life-enhancing results. Our high-quality facility creates a comfortable, safe and clean environment providing members the opportunity to grow both physically and socially.

Inbounds Training Center provides:• Adult Futsal Leagues• Youth Futsal Leagues• Youth Camps• Birthday Parties• Futsal Open Play• Adult Skills Clinic• Field Trips & School Outings• …and much more!