Important mission for a pair of Milwaukee 'mask-cots'

Mascots promote mask wearing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE - Some popular Milwaukee mascots had a little bit of fun on Thursday, Aug. 20 -- amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Milwaukee Brewers' Bernie Brewer and Milwaukee Admirals' Roscoe showed up at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Their mission? To surprise travelers while promoting the practice of wearing a mask for the safety of others.

Bernie and Roscoe had selfie stations set up to allow passengers to safely take photographs with them.

