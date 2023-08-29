IHOP introducing biscuit menu to restaurants across the country

article

IHOP customers around the country can now get biscuits from the restaurant chain.

The brand is putting buttermilk biscuits and several other biscuit-focused items up for sale through a biscuit menu it unveiled Monday for IHOPs around the U.S. The items are meant to cater to the cravings of guests at "any time of the day," including breakfast, lunch and dinner, IHOP said in a press release .

In addition to offering the biscuit by itself, the menu has some more substantial savory options.

IHOP announced a breakfast biscuit sandwich, a chicken biscuit sandwich and a biscuits with gravy combo. Those come with sides that vary depending on the selected biscuit menu option, according to IHOP’s press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The chain said it has a limited-time promotion in which it will sell the breakfast biscuit sandwich, which features bacon, fried eggs and cheese, with one side at a cost of $7. For $2 more, there will also be an option with a side and either a coffee or a soft drink, the press release said.

On the sweeter side of the biscuit menu, customers will have a fresh strawberries and cream biscuit "filled with cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, a drizzle of old-fashioned syrup, whipping topping & powdered sugar" as something they can order , the restaurant chain said. It can also come as a combo with eggs, meat and hash browns.

"IHOP’s off-premise ordering continues to account for over 20 percent of our business , and the brand has leveraged this latest Biscuit menu addition to ensure items can be enjoyed whether guests dine-in or take their meal to-go," IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said in a statement.

VIRAL OFF-MENU WAFFLE HOUSE SANDWICH THAT STARTED AS ‘PREGNANCY CRAVING’ RECEIVES RESISTANCE FROM WORKERS

IHOP, which uses a franchise model, saw a 2.1% increase in second-quarter comparable same-restaurant sales compared to the same three-month period last year, Dine Brands Global said in early August.

The IHOP brand belongs to Dine Brands Global , a California-based company that also owns Applebee’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

In the second quarter, Dine Brands Global generated $208.42 million in total revenues, marking a 12% drop from the $237.79 million it had in 2022’s Q2. Its net income decreased nearly 24% year over year, coming in at $18.25 million.

Globally, there are over 1,700 IHOP locations , according to the company. The chain recently celebrated 65 years of operations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Read more of this story from FOX Business.