If you're looking for an untraditional meal for an untraditional Thanksgiving year -- look no further! Angelia Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for harvest steak and quinoa salad.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef skirt steak, (about 1 pound), cut into 4 pieces

1/2 cup lite (58% less fat, 41% fewer calories) raspberry & walnut salad dressing

4 teaspoons stone ground mustard

1/2 cup uncooked quinoa

2 1/2 cups (about 10 ounces) cubed butternut squash (1/2-inch cubes)

5 cups spring salad greens

1 large red apple, unpeeled, coarsley chopped

1 cup fat-free crumbled feta cheese (about 4 ounces)

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

COOKING:

Combine salad dressing and mustard in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steak and half of dressing mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat steak. Close bag securely; marinate in refrigerator 6 to 24 hours, turning occasionally. Cover remaining dressing; refrigerate.

Cook quinoa according to package directions; set aside.

Meanwhile, place squash in 2-quart microwave-safe bowl; cover. Microwave on HIGH 5 minutes. Remove from microwave. Cool; set aside.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack of broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 8 to 12 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices.

Cook's Tip: To grill, pat steak dry with paper towel. Place steak over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Adjust heat to prevent burning, as needed.

Meanwhile, combine greens, squash, apple, feta cheese and remaining dressing mixture; toss to coat. Place salad on plates. Spoon scant 1/2 cup quinoa in center of salad; top with beef slices. Sprinkle with toasted almonds.