If you love eating giant soft pretzels Brian has a treat for you

Back in 2013, after a year of living in Munich, Germany a local couple brought one of their favorite tasty treats back to Milwaukee to start a full-time business. Brian is at Milwaukee Pretzel Company checking out the new space that’s home to some of the best Bavarian Pretzels in the business.

Our authentic Bavarian soft pretzels are handmade and freshly baked, just the way they've been doing it in Germany for hundreds of years. One taste and you'll want to trade in your pretzel for a "bretzel" from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company.