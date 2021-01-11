If you like sledding, you’re going to love tubing at Sunburst Winter Sports Park

If you’re looking to ski, snowboard or go tubing there’s plenty of space and snow at Sunburst Winter Sports Park. Brian is in Kewaskum with details on how one of the area’s premier ski resorts can entertain the entire family.

About Sunburst Winter Sports Park (website)

The best family value ski resort in Wisconsin, ski and board on 11 runs – including 2 terrain parks. Outstanding snowmaking and grooming. Home of the largest tubing facility in the world! With 45+ chutes, experience a 90 foot drop in elevation, reaching speeds that can exceed 30 mph! Just 30 minutes northwest of Milwaukee, 5 miles north of West Bend with freeway access. For all these reasons, we think Sunburst is Pure Fun!