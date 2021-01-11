Expand / Collapse search

If you like sledding, you’re going to love tubing at Sunburst Winter Sports Park

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

If you’re looking to ski, snowboard or go tubing there’s plenty of space and snow at Sunburst Winter Sports Park

Brian is in Kewaskum with details on how one of the area’s premiere ski resorts can entertain the entire family.

KEWASKUM, Wis. - If you’re looking to ski, snowboard or go tubing there’s plenty of space and snow at Sunburst Winter Sports Park. Brian is in Kewaskum with details on how one of the area’s premier ski resorts can entertain the entire family.

There couldn’t be a better time to learn something new, but you have to be willing to put in a little work

Brian is in Kewaskum at Sunburst getting a lesson on the slopes.

About Sunburst Winter Sports Park (website)

The best family value ski resort in Wisconsin, ski and board on 11 runs – including 2 terrain parks. Outstanding snowmaking and grooming. Home of the largest tubing facility in the world! With 45+ chutes, experience a 90 foot drop in elevation, reaching speeds that can exceed 30 mph! Just 30 minutes northwest of Milwaukee, 5 miles north of West Bend with freeway access. For all these reasons, we think Sunburst is Pure Fun!

There couldn’t be a better time to learn something new, but you have to be willing to put in a little work

Brian is in Kewaskum at Sunburst getting a lesson on the slopes.

Looking for a fun activity for the kids to learn this winter?

Sunburst can help. Brian is in Kewaskum with details on their Mogul Mite Program.