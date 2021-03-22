If you like ice cream, you may want to check out Scratch Ice Cream

Scratch Ice Cream is a local hand-crafted, small-batch, made from scratch ice cream maker and if you haven’t tried it, you’re definitely missing out. Brian is on Milwaukee’s East Side getting a tour of one of Milwaukee’s fastest-growing ice cream companies.

About Scratch Ice Cream (website)

Scratch is made up of three partners, the founder Ryan Povlick, Dustin Garley, and Justin Povlick. As a team we make all our ice cream and most of our ice cream inclusions from Scratch. In our kitchen we pack hundreds of pints and gallons everyday on our small batch freezer, making only 3 gallons of ice cream per batch. Our small batch process along with our premium ingredients and Wisconsin Dairy make our ice cream the best around!