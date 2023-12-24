Washington County identity theft, Florida man reaches plea deal

article

One of two men from Fort Lauderdale, Florida has reached a plea deal Dec. 18. Prosecutors said the pair broke into vehicles and stole people's identities in Washington County.

The accused in this instance is Sherod Robinson. In court, Robinson pleaded guilty to nine charges and no contest to one more. In exchange, all 19 remaining charges were dismissed outright or dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Sheriff's officials said Robinson and Jeremie Oneal were part of a gang doing this across the country. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a park on June 10 for reports of multiple car break-ins.

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, sheriff's officials said deputies found evidence of identity theft.

"There were multiple, multiple, driver's licenses, credit cards, checkbooks located from victims as far as Colorado, Arizona, New Jersey, as well as our local victims," said Lt. Tim Kemps.

Jeremie Oneal, Sherod Robinson

Lt. Kemps said Oneal and Robinson are tied to the "Felony Lane Gang" out of Fort Lauderdale – a criminal organization dedicated to "smash grabs" and identity theft. Lt. Kemps said the gang has groups all around the country.

"They're flown in from all over the United States," said Lt. Kemps. "They are renting cars. It's a highly organized criminal enterprise."

Court records show Oneal, charged with 28 counts, is scheduled to go to trial in March 2024.