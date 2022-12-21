ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue.

According to police, an unidentified black female fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her.

The woman was wearing a white t-shirt with a mouth logo on it, a black mask, blue with white sweatshirt and black pants, sandals with light green/neon yellow socks. Her hair was blonde at the base with red braided hair down the right side of her head and black braided hair down the left side of her head.

If you are able to identify the suspect or have any other pertinent information please contact Officer Falter with the Menomonee Falls Police Department