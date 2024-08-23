Expand / Collapse search

I-94 crash near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 23, 2024 4:55pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - A crash shut down one lane of Interstate 94 northbound near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Grange Avenue.

Officials have not said what caused the crash. It's unclear how long traffic could be slowed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.