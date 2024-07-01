I-894 crash, Milwaukee County Sheriff squad vehicle involved
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee County sheriff's squad vehicle was involved in a crash on I-894 in West Allis on Monday, July 1.
The accident happened on the southbound stretch of freeway between Greenfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.
A sheriff's squad and two other vehicles appear to have been involved.
The damaged MCSO squad. PHOT COURTESY: Bob B.
The accident caused significant backups through the Zoo interchange. If you are heading that way, consider an alternate route.
FOX6 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more, including if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.