I-894 crash, Milwaukee County Sheriff squad vehicle involved

A Milwaukee County sheriff's squad vehicle was involved in a crash on I-894 in West Allis on Monday, July 1.

The accident happened on the southbound stretch of freeway between Greenfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

A sheriff's squad and two other vehicles appear to have been involved.

The damaged MCSO squad. PHOT COURTESY: Bob B.

The accident caused significant backups through the Zoo interchange. If you are heading that way, consider an alternate route.

FOX6 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more, including if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.