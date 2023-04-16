I-43S/National road rage: Shots fired after crash

article

I-43 southbound was closed at National Sunday, April 16 after shots were fired amid a road rage incident.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the shots were fired between two vehicles after a minor crash that happened off the freeway.

No injuries were reported.

I-43 southbound was closed around 10 a.m. and reopened less than an hour later. The sheriff's office said a number of shell casings were found.

The victim's vehicle, an older green Toyota, was towed from the scene as evidence.

Milwaukee police are investigating the crash/road rage incident. The sheriff's office is investigating the freeway shooting.