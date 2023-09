Think you have what it takes to tackle a 96 ounce black Angus Porter House steak? I.D. in Delafield is hosting their next restaurant flip, inspired by the Northwoods, on Sept. 13.

On the menu, they're featuring ‘The Ol’ 96’er’ a nod to an iconic scene from the movie, "The Great Outdoors." Chef Joe Heppe joins FOX6 WakeUp with The Ol’ 96’er for you to try and to preview our restaurant flip!