I-94 expansion in Milwaukee project; opposition takes legal action

Legal action is being taken in response to federal approval of a $1.75 billion plan to expand Interstate-94 from six lanes to eight lanes between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. It's a stretch of roadway that's three-and-a-half miles long.

A news conference was held on Monday, Aug. 19, in which those opposed to the project indicated the expansion "will perpetuate the negative impacts of highway expansion on communities of color, increase climate emissions, exacerbate water pollution and flooding, and compound decades of disinvestment in public transportation in Milwaukee," a news release says.

The project recommendation includes modifications to the Stadium Interchange, such as eliminating left-hand exit and entrance ramps, "right-sizing" the interchange to a diverging diamond and reconstructing the full corridor to a full four lanes in each direction.

Rendering of Stadium Interchange redesign (Courtesy: WisDOT)

Officials hope to break ground on the expansion project in fall of 2025.

