I-94 East-West expansion: Public comment period extended to Jan. 31

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3 they are extending the public comment period tied to the I-94 East-West Corridor expansion. The public can share their thoughts through Jan. 31.

A preferred alternative to reconstruct the I-94 East-West corridor between 70th Street and 16th Street in Milwaukee County was revealed in November. Officials say the preferred alternative improves safety, replaces aging infrastructure, and reduces congestion on the nearly 60-year-old highway.​​

Two public hearings on the proposed expansion were held in December. Materials from the hearings and public involvement opportunities are posted on the I-94 East-West project website.

Anyone who would like to weigh in on the plan can submit comments through the online comment form on the I-94 East-West project website, or via email, phone (414-750-1468), or mail to WisDOT Project Manager Josh LeVeque.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Southeast Region

Attn: Josh LeVeque

141 NW Barstow, STE 218

PO Box 798, Waukesha, WI 53187-0798

Preferred alternative for I-94 E-W Corridor

As a result of the input gathered during this process, the preferred alternative includes constructing a modern eight-lane freeway and replacing the Stadium Interchange with a Diverging Diamond Interchange. Officials say other improvements include:

Modernizing the 68th/70th Street, Hawley Road, 35th Street and 25th/27th Street interchanges to provide better and safer access for Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Enhancing connections for nearby Milwaukee neighborhoods to other areas of the city, county and state.

Improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations across I-94 and connecting the Hank Aaron State Trail with the Oak Leaf Trail.

Increasing safety and efficiency on adjacent east-west roadways by reducing future traffic volumes on local roadways. Local roads can better function for all modes of transportation.

More information on the I-94 East-West corridor project can be found at wisconsindot.gov/94eastwest.

Depending on final approvals and funding, construction on this section of I-94 is currently expected to begin in 2025.