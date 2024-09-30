I-94 accident in Waukesha County, significant backups

An accident on I-94 westbound near Moorland Road is causing significant backups all the way to the Zoo Interchange.

The initial accident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

Traffic was down to one lane, and then it was fully closed. By 5:15 p.m., one lane was back open.

However, to ease traffic, the Milwaukee County sheriff closed the I-94 westbound lanes at the Zoo Interchange.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you're heading in this direction, consider an alternate route.

FOX6 has reached out for more information, and has yet to hear back.