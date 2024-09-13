The I-894/Loomis Road Project: Upcoming closures, what you need to know
The I-894/Loomis Road project is planning upcoming full, directional closures on I-894 between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange. The closures will allow crews to complete milling and paving work along the corridor. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
11:00 p.m. Friday, September 20 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, September 23:
- Westbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Mitchell Interchange and the Hale Interchange.
- Eastbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.
11:00 p.m. Friday, September 27 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, September 30:
- Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange.
- Westbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.
I-894 Detours:
- Motorists are encouraged to use other regional routes such as I-43 and I-94 to get around the closures.
- Westbound I-894 will reopen to three lanes at the completion of the westbound I-894 full weekend closure.
- This work is highly weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, work will be pushed back to the following weekend with the westbound I-894 closure occurring first.