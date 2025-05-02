I-894/Loomis Road Project: Construction that could impact your commute

Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Weekend of May 2, I-43

Friday, May 2: 11 p.m. – 7 a.m., I-43 northbound will be fully closed from North Avenue to Fiebrantz Avenue.

Saturday, May 3: 10 p.m. – 8 a.m., I-43 northbound will be closed from Keefe Avenue to Fiebrantz Avenue.

I-894/Loomis Road Project

By Monday morning, May 5th

All 4 ramps at 60th Street will reopen to traffic.

The I-894 eastbound exit ramp to Loomis Road (WIS 36) will close for approximately 2 weeks while crews complete storm sewer work.

• DETOUR: utilize the eastbound exit ramp to 60th Street (to Layton Avenue to Loomis Rd).