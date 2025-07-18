I-894 Lincoln Avenue to 84th Street Project; I-43/94 ramp resurfacing

A repaving project at the Hale Interchange and upgrades to some on-and-off ramps on the freeway south of downtown Milwaukee. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the projects.

I-894 Lincoln Avenue to 84th Street Project

This project is starting paving operations in the Hale Interchange requiring multiple overnight system ramp closures in the interchange. These ramps and detour routes will vary from night to night so be sure to allow extra time and follow signed detour routes.

I-43/94 Ramp Resurfacing and Improvement Project (between the Mitchell and Marquette)



This project will resurface and make various improvements to multiple ramps to/from I-43/94 between the Mitchell Interchange and the Marquette Interchange and is scheduled for completion by late 2025.

Ramps to receive improvements include:

Howard Avenue ramps

Holt Avenue ramps

Lapham Boulevard ramps

National Avenue and 6th Street ramps

Traffic Impacts: Motorists can expect multiple overnight lane and ramp closures along I-43 for paving operations and daily lane closures for intersection work and bridge deck overlays.

I-894 Noise Barrier Project



This project is scheduled to construct three noise barriers on the south side of I-894 between 76th Street (County U) and Loomis Road (WIS 36), in the city of Greenfield. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and continue through winter with an anticipated completion date of early summer 2026.



Traffic Impacts: Motorists can expect long-term ramp closures as well as overnight lane and ramp closures along I-894 eastbound between 76th Street and Loomis Road.