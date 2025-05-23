I-43 Oak Leaf Trail to Bender Road Project; what you need to know

It's a quiet weekend for road construction since it's Memorial Day. However, there are some projects coming up that could affect your commute. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some projects to look out for.

I-43 Oak Leaf Trail to Bender Road Project

WisDOT is set to begin a resurfacing project along I-43 between the Oak Leaf Trail and Bender Road in Milwaukee County. This is the final segment of I-43 to be improved from north of downtown Milwaukee to Grafton. Work begins the week of May 26th and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2025.



Long-term single-lane closures along I-43 will begin on Wednesday evening, May 28.

• I-43 northbound will be reduced to two lanes from just north of Capitol Drive to Bender Road

• I-43 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from Good Hope Road to the Oak Leaf Trail Bridge over I-43

