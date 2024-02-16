I-43 northbound ramps at Mequon Road to close long-term
article
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is continuing work on the I-43 North-South reconstruction project, between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60 (Washington Street), in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.
The following work is scheduled to take place as part of the Mequon Road Interchange Segment.
Beginning Wednesday, February 21 :
- Traffic on I-43 northbound between just north of Donges Bay Road and Glen Oaks Lane is scheduled to be shifted west onto the southbound lanes, while crews begin to reconstruct the northbound lanes.
- Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained.
- The I-43 northbound ramps at Mequon Road are scheduled to close to traffic long-term through late summer 2024.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Alternate Route:
- Motorists are encouraged to use Port Washington Road and Highland Road to get around these closures.
Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.