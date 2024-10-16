article

A series of extended overnight closures will impact a stretch of I-43 in Milwaukee starting Friday night, Oct. 18.

The closures between Brown Street and Capitol Drive are part of the ongoing I-43 Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, extending the routine overnight closures into the morning will allow construction crews to expedite milling and paving work.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Here is the timeline and locations of extended overnight closures.

I-43 southbound between Capitol Drive and Fond Du Lac Avenue:

Friday, Oct. 18: 10 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19: 10 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Detour route: Capitol Drive, 27th Street, and Fond Du Lac Ave.

Northbound I-43 will remain open to traffic.

I-43 northbound extended overnight closure at North Avenue:

Friday, Oct. 25: 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Saturday, Oct, 26: 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Following each closure, the northbound North Avenue entrance/exit ramps will close from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Detour route: North Avenue off-ramp and North Avenue on-ramp during the interstate closure.

Southbound I-43 will remain open to traffic.