I-43 lane closures in Sheboygan County through fall 2026
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers heading through Sheboygan County will see some lane restrictions and closures on I-43 starting on March 19.
These lane closures are expected to last through fall 2026.
I-43 lane closures
What we know:
- Long-term, single lane closure on northbound I-43 (WIS 28 to WIS 42) and southbound I-43 (WIS 42 to WIS 28).
- There is a 14-foot width restriction at the structures on I-43 at the WIS23 interchange.
Full closures of ramps in the project work zone will also take place later this year.
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Project details
What we know:
The work includes removing three inches of the deteriorated pavement surface and overlaying it with new asphalt pavement.
Structure maintenance will take place on nine bridges in the project work zone, sign structure replacement, slope grading, restoration, beam guard replacement, shouldering, and pavement marking.
More info
Big picture view:
You can learn more about the project on the I-43 project website, and you can get the latest updates on the WisDOT Northeast Region Construction Updates webpage.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) sent FOX6 the information.