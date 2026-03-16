I-43 lane closures in Sheboygan County through fall 2026

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The Brief Prepare for lane restrictions and closures on I-43 in Sheboygan County starting on Thursday, March 19. The lane restrictions will take place in both directions between WIS 28 and WIS 42. Work is expected to run through fall 2026.



Drivers heading through Sheboygan County will see some lane restrictions and closures on I-43 starting on March 19.

These lane closures are expected to last through fall 2026.

I-43 lane closures

What we know:

Long-term, single lane closure on northbound I-43 (WIS 28 to WIS 42) and southbound I-43 (WIS 42 to WIS 28).

There is a 14-foot width restriction at the structures on I-43 at the WIS23 interchange.

Full closures of ramps in the project work zone will also take place later this year.

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Project details

What we know:

The work includes removing three inches of the deteriorated pavement surface and overlaying it with new asphalt pavement.

Structure maintenance will take place on nine bridges in the project work zone, sign structure replacement, slope grading, restoration, beam guard replacement, shouldering, and pavement marking.

More info

Big picture view:

You can learn more about the project on the I-43 project website, and you can get the latest updates on the WisDOT Northeast Region Construction Updates webpage.