I-43 and I-894 construction; how your commute will be impacted

If you frequently use I-43 and I-894, you might want to consider some alternate routes due to construction.

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp for some projects to look out for.

I-43 Bender Road to Oak Leaf Trail Project

Silver Spring Drive entrance ramp to I-43 southbound is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday, September 6

Silver Spring Drive(Port Washington Road) entrance ramp to I-43 northbound is scheduled to close by 6 a.m. Monday, September 8 for approximately 10 days for pavement repair.

I-43 northbound exit ramp to Silver Spring Drive is scheduled to close by 6 a.m. Monday, September 8 for approximately one month for pavement repair and signal improvements.

DETOUR: Motorists are encouraged to use the northbound exit to Port Washington Road, Port Washington Road, and the Good Hope Road entrance ramp to I-43 northbound to get around these closures.

I-894 Lincoln Ave to 84th Street Project

The E-S (westbound I-894 to southbound I-43) System Ramp in the Hale Interchange closed Tuesday, for approximately 45 days for bridge work and improvements.

This morning, the S-E (northbound I-43 to eastbound I-894) System Ramp in Hale and the WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-43 northbound also closed for 45 days for bridge improvements.

Friday, Sept.12, at 11 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 a.m.