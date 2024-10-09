I-43 shooting in Mequon; Milwaukee man in custody

The Brief A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for a shooting on I-43 that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on I-43 northbound, near Port Washington Road, around 10:52 a.m. in Mequon. The victim was the only one in the car and was not injured.



A 21-year-old man was arrested for a shooting on I-43 that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on I-43 northbound, near Port Washington Road, around 10:52 a.m. in Mequon.

The initial investigation determined the victim was traveling northbound in the left lane of I-43. A 2012 blue Ford Fusion traveling to the right of the victim fired one round into the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle, a 2011 gray Toyota Tundra, was struck in the front passenger side door.

Officials said the round traveled through the door, entered into the front passenger compartment and came to rest on the center console near the gear shifter. The victim was the only one in the car and was not injured.

The suspect vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted in a business parking lot in Mequon.

Scene at I-43 northbound

The suspect, Cam’ron Bardney of Milwaukee, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle on highway, and possession of THC – second offense.

A firearm was located on the center console of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported a road rage incident between the two vehicles had occurred prior to the shooting.

I-43 northbound lanes were closed between County Line and Mequon for approximately 45 minutes while the incident was being investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.