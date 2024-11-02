Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee fatal crash on I-43; single-vehicle rollover, 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 2, 2024 7:55am CDT
Milwaukee
The Brief

    • One person is dead following a crash on southbound I-43 near Mitchell Street.
    • The two left lanes are shut down.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound I-43 in Milwaukee County on Saturday morning, Nov. 2.

The two left lanes of southbound I-43/94 are shut down at Mitchell Street. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 