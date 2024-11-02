Milwaukee fatal crash on I-43; single-vehicle rollover, 1 dead

The Brief One person is dead following a crash on southbound I-43 near Mitchell Street. The two left lanes are shut down.



One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound I-43 in Milwaukee County on Saturday morning, Nov. 2.

The two left lanes of southbound I-43/94 are shut down at Mitchell Street.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.