Milwaukee fatal crash on I-43; single-vehicle rollover, 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound I-43 in Milwaukee County on Saturday morning, Nov. 2.
The two left lanes of southbound I-43/94 are shut down at Mitchell Street.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.