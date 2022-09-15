Northbound I-43 closed, crash near Keefe and Atkinson
article
MILWAUKEE - Northbound Interstate 43 was closed Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 due to a crash in the area of Keefe and Atkinson.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. and the closure is expected to last one hour.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a box truck rolled over. There were no injuries.
This is a developing story.