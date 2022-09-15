Northbound I-43 closed, crash near Keefe and Atkinson

article

Northbound Interstate 43 was closed Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 due to a crash in the area of Keefe and Atkinson.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. and the closure is expected to last one hour.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a box truck rolled over. There were no injuries.

This is a developing story.