I-43 Brown Street and Capitol Drive Project; what you need to know
Long-term closures along I-41 and the finishing touches for the Loomis Road Project near I-894. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp for some projects to look out for.
I-43 Brown Street and Capitol Drive Project
The I-43 Brown to Capitol project will have another weekend of extended overnight closures along I-43. This weekend's closures will be in place to allow crews to work on final paving operations and high-friction surface treatment along I-43 southbound.
- Friday, May 16: 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., I-43 southbound will be fully closed from Capitol Drive to Fond Du Lac Avenue
- Saturday, May 17 (7 a.m. – 10 a.m.) I-43 southbound double lane closure from Keefe Avenue to North Avenue
- Saturday, May 17 (10 p.m. – 7 a.m.) I-43 southbound will be fully closed from Capitol Drive to Fond Du Lac Avenue
- Sunday, May 18 (7 a.m. – 10 a.m.) I-43 southbound double lane closure from Keefe Avenue to North Avenue
Detour: Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57), Capitol Drive, 27th Street, Fond du Lac Avenue (WIS 145), I-43 SB I-43 northbound will remain open to traffic.