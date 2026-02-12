I-41 police chase, 2 arrested; drugs, guns, ammunition recovered

article

The Brief A police chase started in Fond du Lac County and ended in Washington County with the arrest of two people, one of whom is a fugitive. The chase happened on Wednesday evening, Feb. 11, and lasted 34 miles. The driver and fugitive passenger were arrested, and cocaine, fentanyl, guns, and ammunition were found in the vehicle.



Two people, including a fugitive, were arrested following a police chase that went through Fond du Lac County, Dodge County, and Washington County on Wednesday evening, Feb. 11.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, it and the Fond du Lac Police Department were working together to locate a fugitive with multiple felony warrants. This fugitive was known to be armed and dangerous.

I-41 chase

What we know:

During the operation, the fugitive was seen getting in a vehicle within the City of Fond du Lac. Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of I-41 and County Highway Y. The vehicle slowed down at first but then sped away.

A chase started, covering about 34 miles. Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted by deploying tire deflation devices. The vehicle struck the devices twice.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The chase came to an end when the suspect vehicle went off the freeway near the Wisconsin State Highway 60 overpass in Slinger.

Law enforcement conducted a high-risk traffic stop, during which both people in the vehicle, including the fugitive passenger, were taken into custody without further incident.

Guns, drugs recovered

What we know:

A firearm was found on the ground outside the vehicle following the arrests. A magazine and ammunition were also recovered from inside the vehicle.

Another firearm, nearly one-half pound of crack cocaine, and more than four ounces of fentanyl were recovered as well.

The driver, who was on active supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on additional felony charges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fugitive passenger was also booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple felony charges, including three counts of felony bail jumping, as the person was out on bond in three separate Milwaukee County cases.

No injuries were reported, but two other vehicles had punctured tires from the tire deflation devices.