I-41 and Capitol Drive interchange project; $2.1M improvement OK'd

article

Gov. Tony Evers has given the green light for funding to improve the I-41 and Capitol Drive interchange in Milwaukee County.

The governor approved $2.1 million for the interchange improvement project. Lunda Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to begin on March 18.

Improvements include:

New concrete overlay and railing replacement on 118th Street bridge over Capitol Drive

Deck repairs

Concrete overlay and railing replacement on middle level of I-41/Capitol Drive interchange

Structure painting of I-41 bridges

Structure approach slab improvements

New pavement markings and signing

Traffic impacts:

Long-term closure of I-41 northbound exit ramp to westbound Capitol Drive (March – July)

Long-term closure of I-41 southbound exit ramp to eastbound Capitol Drive (August – November)

Overnight closures of interchange mid-level for I-41 bridge painting

Work is scheduled for completion in late fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.