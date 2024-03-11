I-41 and Capitol Drive interchange project; $2.1M improvement OK'd
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has given the green light for funding to improve the I-41 and Capitol Drive interchange in Milwaukee County.
The governor approved $2.1 million for the interchange improvement project. Lunda Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to begin on March 18.
Improvements include:
- New concrete overlay and railing replacement on 118th Street bridge over Capitol Drive
- Deck repairs
- Concrete overlay and railing replacement on middle level of I-41/Capitol Drive interchange
- Structure painting of I-41 bridges
- Structure approach slab improvements
- New pavement markings and signing
Traffic impacts:
- Long-term closure of I-41 northbound exit ramp to westbound Capitol Drive (March – July)
- Long-term closure of I-41 southbound exit ramp to eastbound Capitol Drive (August – November)
- Overnight closures of interchange mid-level for I-41 bridge painting
Work is scheduled for completion in late fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.