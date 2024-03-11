Expand / Collapse search

I-41 and Capitol Drive interchange project; $2.1M improvement OK'd

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wauwatosa
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has given the green light for funding to improve the I-41 and Capitol Drive interchange in Milwaukee County

The governor approved $2.1 million for the interchange improvement project. Lunda Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to begin on March 18.  

Improvements include:  

  • New concrete overlay and railing replacement on 118th Street bridge over Capitol Drive
  • Deck repairs
  • Concrete overlay and railing replacement on middle level of I-41/Capitol Drive interchange
  • Structure painting of I-41 bridges 
  • Structure approach slab improvements
  • New pavement markings and signing

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Traffic impacts:

  • Long-term closure of I-41 northbound exit ramp to westbound Capitol Drive (March – July)
  • Long-term closure of I-41 southbound exit ramp to eastbound Capitol Drive (August – November)
  • Overnight closures of interchange mid-level for I-41 bridge painting

Work is scheduled for completion in late fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.  